Batesburg-Leesville community to discuss gun violence on Wednesday

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Batesburg-Leesville community will have a meeting to discuss gun violence on Wednesday night.

The public meeting comes nearly two weeks after the shooting death of 11-year-old Tashya Jay.

Investigators say she was shot and killed after multiple shots were fired in a neighborhood. A suspect has been arrested in the case.

"It needs to be for everybody to rally around each other and look out for each other and help protect one another instead of harming each other," said Twonna Williamson, who lives in the community.

Williamson says people are continuing to pray for the families affected by the shooting a few weeks ago.

There's been talk over social media about gun violence and how to prevent it.

Williamson believes it's important for her to be at the meeting on Wednesday night.

"I do plan on going because it was a child. This has got to stop. Gun violence is not only here in our community, but it's everywhere. They just act like it's okay to just shoot up places, to shoot people. It's not okay," explained Williamson. "We just got to work together as a community to help find a solution."

Councilman Stephen Cain is one of the council members who organized Wednesday's meeting.

"We're inviting the community out to speak to council members to let people vent a little bit and talk about solutions. That's our main thing," said Councilman Cain.

He thinks it's important the community talks about how they can heal.

Councilman Cain believes education and work opportunities will make a difference in preventing gun violence in the area.

"I think if you have a $19 to $20 an hour job, you're not going to be at a cookout on a Wednesday because you've got to go to work tomorrow," Cain said. "You're worried about paying your rent, paying your mortgage and taking care of your family. We want to get people on the right track so they don't have time for foolishness."

Councilman Cain says anyone interested in coming up with a solution to gun violence in the area should come to the meeting.

"People who have a voice have something to say. We want to bring them here and give them opportunity to speak their truth to council," explained Cain. "We want to do something productive with their energy."

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Batesburg-Leesville Town Hall.