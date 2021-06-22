'Movie Night in the Park' returns to Batesburg-Leesville

The free event includes popcorn and snow cones from a local church. Five movies will be shown in the series this summer.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Town of Batesburg-Leesville has launched their summer movie series in the park.

Summertime is a great time for people and families to come together for a fun time.

Jay Hendrix, the Assistant Town Manager for the Town of Batesburg-Leesville, said they came up with an idea to have something fun for the community.

"The Town of Batesburg-Leesville is excited for Movie Night in the Park this summer," said Hendrix. "We're going to have five movies."

Two weeks ago, the town kicked off the start of the series with Marvel's Black Panther. On Friday, June 25th, they'll be showing Tom and Jerry.

Batesburg-Leesville is hosting the movies at Leesville College Park at 423 College Street.

The other movies they have planned throughout the series includes Sonic the Hedgehog, The Avengers and Remember the Titans.

"We're excited. It's free. The whole family can come out, bring your chairs, blankets," explained Hendrix.

One of the local churches will be providing free popcorn and snow cones.

"We've had a few movie nights before. We had hoped to do the series last year but COVID interfered with that and so this year, in partnership with Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission, we're utilizing their equipment and it's great to get the community together," said Hendrix.

The town is looking forward to partnering with the high school to show Remember the Titans and have members of the football team come out and spend time with the community.

"It's an opportunity for families to come out. The playground here at the park, kids are swinging or climbing on the monkey bars and jungle gym. It's fun for the families to come out, have an evening in the park," explained Hendrix. "Just an opportunity for our community to come out and have quality time with each other."