Fallen Cayce Officer Drew Barr remembered by hometown of Batesburg-Leesville

Locals say Officer Drew Barr was one of a kind, a person who genuinely cared about keeping his community safe and serving in any way he could.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — A small South Carolina town of over 5,000 people, Batesburg-Leesville is feeling the loss of one of its sons: Officer Drew Barr of the Cayce police department. He grew up here.

"Everybody knows everybody for the most part, a lot of people don’t move very far away from here," said Ashley Sims, Root Cellars Batesburg-Leesville owner.

Local businesses and restaurants, like the Root Cellar has the Barr family in mind, after Barr was killed in the line of duty, Sunday.

"I know it’s a difficult time but our prayers are with the family," Sims said.