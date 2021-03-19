Batesburg-Leesville High School to have outdoor prom

The high school has partnered with the Chamber of Commerce, the town and the Leesville Merchants Association to host the event on Main Street.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Batesburg-Leesville High School will be having an outdoor prom for their students this year with safety protocols in place.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's changed a lot of the traditions many people are used to. Schools have had to change the way they do big events such as prom.

"We're so excited in Batesburg-Leesville that we are going to have our junior-senior prom and we're going to do it safely and we're going to do it in a new and exciting way," said Sonya Bryant, Principal of Batesburg-Leesville High School.

The Panthers will be able to experience an outdoor prom this year on April 24th.

The high school has partnered with the Chamber of Commerce, the town and the Leesville Merchants Association to host the event on Main Street. If it rains, there will be tents for cover.

Principal Bryant says they'll be giving students safety guidelines to follow like wearing a mask and limiting how many people can sit at a table.

"Maybe other communities will be able to do the same thing. It's all about preserving the traditions of the past in a safe way and making sure that our kids gets the experiences that we've all had," said Principal Bryant.

She thought having the event on Main Street would be a good idea since many of the town's events are in that area.

The principal says it was important to make sure this year's seniors were able to experience a prom since they were unable to have one last school year.

Seniors say they're excited to experience "Under the Stars on Main."

"It's pretty exciting. At least we'll get one in so we can tell our kids about it one day like, 'Hey, we had prom on Main Street, how about y'all,'" said Matthew Boozer.