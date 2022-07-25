Town of Batesburg-Leesville under contract in trailer park property purchase

Residents who live here tell News 19 they saw for sale signage, but had no knowledge of the possible purchase until recently.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — In Batesburg-Leesville, residents of the Rob Rose Trailer Park community are wondering what will happen to the land where they currently live.

The plot of 1.6 acres is located on East Columbia Avenue and Rose Street. It's currently under contract by the town as of a few days ago.

As for where it stands today, residents living in this community tell News 19 they had no knowledge of this until recently.

"As long as I've lived here, the whole town, my children can walk up and hang out with the neighbor and they're safe, they're like family," Tasha Rish said.

For the last few years, Tasha Rish has lived in a mobile home, with her five children and husband.

Rish tells News 19 after seeing for sale signage, she's now feeling worried about having to find a new home.

"Frustrated that nobody's telling you anything, that you're having to hear from other people and anxiety because it's been really hard to find any places around here with the economy and COVID and everything that's happened, you can't find much," Rish said.

According to the town manager, no decisions have been made about what the land, which sits along a major corridor, will become and whether people will have to move from their homes.

"We've got time to work with these people that reside on this property and it's not something we have to do quickly or even in the very near future," Town Manager Ted Luckadoo said.

The town explains they expect to set a closing date in about 90 days, after due diligence is finished by lawyers.

Luckadoo said there will be an open communication about this property with the residents who currently live there.

"With this property coming on the market, the town, through our master planning and looking at future development of this corridor, saw an opportunity to try and get this property and to capitalize on purchasing it now with future development visions in mind," Luckadoo said.

Luckadoo said there is a possibility it could become a trail head for a walking and bike trail to connect Batesburg to Leesville.

According to town officials, the next opportunity for residents to vocalize their concerns will be at Batesburg Leesville's next council meeting on August 8, 2022.

The town manager also tells News 19 he is making himself available to anyone with questions or concerns.