Batesburg-Leeville Elementary moves to virtual due to COVID-19

The news comes after several teachers either tested positive for came into contact with someone who had.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Batesburg-Leeville Elementary School is going to all-virtual instruction due to the coronavirus.

The school announced Monday that 3rd, 4th and 5th grade students would shift to online learning Tuesday through this Friday.

Lexington School District Three says multiple staff members are having to quarantine after testing positive or coming into close contact with someone who had the virus.

The district says this has directly impacted the safety and efficient operation of the school and classrooms.

The plan is for all students to return to in-person learning next Monday. Administrators will make a final decision on that plan later this week.

Parents should stay tuned to the district’s website (www.lex3.org), social media platforms and in-coming phone messages for more information that will be forthcoming.