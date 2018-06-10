Irmo, SC (WLTX) — A battle of the bands kicked-off Saturday with nearly 30 bands vying for the top performance.

Competitors in the Palmetto Esprit de Corps Invitational were each given a 15 minute performance window and judged in visual, general effect and music categories as well as show and theme execution.

The bands were split into seven classes based on size and ranged from 20 to 200 student-musicians.

"This is just a great activity for kids in high school and middle school," Robert Giovanelli, assistant band director at Irmo High School, said. "It teaches responsibility... how to perform and just overall [how to] be a better person, so support the arts."

The event was hosted by Irmo High School International School for the Arts and ended with division awards.

