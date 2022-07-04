Battle of the Bars: Tin Roof Columbia and Louisville's friendly Final Four wager

The two bet whoever wins the basketball game gets the opposing team's college flag put up in the other's bar.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A friendly wager is playing out between one of our local bars and one in Louisville following the Final Four tournament in Minneapolis.

Tin Roof Columbia and Tin Roof Louisville made a cordial bet involving college gear. It's a battle of the bars, so to speak.

This was planned during the women's NCAA Final Four tourney and it all played out with an end game result this week.

"When they announced the final four with these two teams, I took a screenshot from ESPN and was just like, 'Hey Columbia, let's make a bet," said Chris Stubblefield, Tin Roof Louisville general manager.

The wager: Whoever wins the basketball game gets a college flag put up in the other's bar.

These sister alehouses also have a history with one another.

"Tin Roof Louisville is a very like to like market. Like us, they're a very college-centered market so we have very similar sales, so we compete a lot," said Corey Spigner, Tin Roof Columbia general manager.

According to Stubblefield, Tin Roof Columbia even sent him a care package of USC gear when he took over as general manager back in 2021.

So it only seemed fitting.

"We would send them the tracking directions, basically showing when it was going to arrive, when it got there and then pretty sure same day of arrival they had it up, sent us a picture of it hanging over their wall," Spigner said.

Louisville was the loser, of course, making them the flag bearer.

But after taking to the polls on social media, Columbia residents decided they wanted the flag Louisville sent in their Tin Roof bar after all.

This was after they were given the options to burn it, make their Canadian bartender wear it, or keep it inside the bar.

So, now both flags are flying.