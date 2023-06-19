Next steps for Bayberry Mews residents

Residents are expected to move out by the end of the year and will be able to reapply to move in when construction ends.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents living in Bayberry Mews, located off of Farrow Road near Highway 277 in Columbia, have been informed they will have to move out at the end of the year for the homes to be renovated.

Columbia Housing officials say there's a plan that might help current residents get back into the properties without the long wait for housing, once renovation is completed.

“I've been happy here for the last 13 years,” said Tyrell Bates, who lives at Bayberry Mews.

Bates will soon have to pack up his belongings and leave while Columbia Housing renovates all 98 units.

We first told you about Bates' story last week as he and other residents say they're coming to grips with the news that they’ll have to find a new place to call home, at least temporarily.

“It's really tough on us on a lot of people, Bates said. "It’s not easy to move, got to get a UHaul and start all over again.”

News19 reached out to Columbia Housing and spoke with CEO Yvonda Bean, who says they will walk residents through the transition.

"We're communicating with the residents, ensuring that they are aware of the process at every turn, so there aren't any surprises," Bean said. "Again, having the conversations we're having now, early on, 6 months ahead of when we actually intend to move forward, it's definitely being thoughtful of the residents to ensure they will be able to identify more suitable housing."

Bean said Columbia Housing won’t relocate residents to other public housing. Instead, those residents will go into private market homes. However, the option is open for those residents to re-applying for public housing if they qualify.

“There could be an option," Bean said. "They would need to apply like any other and go through that individual process."

The renovation is a part of Columbia Housing's 'Vision 2030’ plan, which redevelops the property, and as part of that plan, Bayberry Mews residents may be able to return to the updated housing without having to go on the wait list that other public housing requires.

"Affordable housing, as I mentioned earlier, there is a shortage thereof," Bean said. "We have a waiting list that is close to 3,000. The wait list works differently after the conversion or after the renovations at Bayberry Mews. It will have its own waiting list, so what will happen is, once we near completion, we will begin to accept applications.”

In the meantime, Bates will be looking for the next place to call home, “I'm gonna look around see what kinda options I’ve got."