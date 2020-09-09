The Butte County Sheriff ordered new evacuations for areas near Oroville early Wednesday morning as the Bear Fire continues to grow.

6:30 p.m. update:

Three people are confirmed dead in the Bear Fire burning in Butte County, according to Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.

Of the three dead, Honea said two people were found in one location together and the third was found in a different location. None of the victims have been identified and Honea said he did not want to give out any other information until family could be notified.

4 p.m. update:

The North Complex Fire, of which the Bear Fire is a part, has ballooned to 254,000 acres with 38% containment, though the exact acreage of the Bear Fire itself is unknown at this time.

Berry Creek, which resides about 25 miles from Oroville, has been one of several areas largely destroyed due to the fires. Hulls of homes, structures, and vehicles are all that's left after the blaze raced through.

All that is left of someone’s home in Berry Creek. Residents have been told to evacuate the area. pic.twitter.com/TWdp1GzgnH — Monica Coleman (@MonicaColemanTV) September 9, 2020

12:00 p.m. update:

ABC10 is on the ground following the spread and survivors of the Bear Fire.

John Bartell drives through some of the devastation left behind in the wake of the blaze.

Watch as Mayde Gomez takes a look around the Butte County Fairgrounds, where an evacuation shelter has been set up due to the North Complex Fires, of which Bear Fire is one.

Survivors of the fire speak candidly about their experiences escaping the blaze.

Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds at 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City is currently accepting people displaced by the fires. Food, resources and options for pets are available on-site.

Here is the most recently updated map of Butte County Bear Fire evacuations:

9:30 a.m. update:

Firefighters working to battle the Bear Fire describe a difficult situation as the fire is exploding in size. The North Complex, which the Bear Fire is part of, has now burned 150,140 acres and is 38% contained.

The U.S. Forest Service said it is dealing with "unprecedented fire behavior" as the fire is spreading at a rate of 1,000 acres every 30 minutes. The latest reports show an additional 80,000 acres of fire growth to the southwest area of the original footprint for the North Complex.

The U.S. Forest Service says there will likely be more evacuations throughout the day.

This morning the Butte County Sheriff's Office issued a new evacuation warning for the north side of Highway 70 in the area of Lower Concow.

EVACUATION WARNING

9.9.20 7:40am



The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is issuing an EVACUATION WARNING for the North side of Hwy 70 in the area of LOWER CONCOW. #ButteSheriff #BearFire #NorthComplexFire pic.twitter.com/oIMPo9KXnl — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) September 9, 2020

MAPS

National Interagency Fire Center live map of the fire's location (it might take a few seconds for the fires to show up on the map):

Butte County Sheriff's map of evacuation sites:

Original story:

More people are being warned to get ready to evacuate as the Bear Fire continues to grow in Butte County. The fire is part of the larger North Complex burning across three counties, Butte, Plumas and Lassen.

Early Wednesday morning, the Butte County Sheriff issued a new evacuation warning for areas of Oroville, Bangor and Palermo-Honcut. The warning includes the area of Highway 70 from Garden Drive south to Lower Honcut Road, Lower Honcut Road east to Bangor, and everything east to the current evacuation area.

Just after midnight, the Butte County Sheriff issued an immediate evacuation order for Cherokee Road at Highway 70, south to Thompson Flat Cemetery Road, and all areas east to Lake Oroville.

Late Tuesday night the Sheriff's office upgraded all existing evacuation warnings to evacuation orders.

The North Complex spans three counties, Plumas, Butte and Lassen.

We have created a new map to show the evacuated areas. You can access the map by clicking on the link below. https://t.co/5jOvU4oBuh



9.9.20 12:00 p.m. #ButteSheriff #BearFire #NorthComplexFire — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) September 9, 2020

Butte County has relocated a temporary evacuation point to the Gridley Fairgrounds at 199 E. Hazel Street in Gridley. People at the temporary evacuation site are asked to stay in their cars. Representatives from Butte County and the American Red Cross will help with sheltering needs.

9.9.20 2:12am: The Temporary Evacuation Point has been relocated to the Gridley Fairgrounds. #NorthComplexFire #BearFire pic.twitter.com/zsVJEJxWuf — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) September 9, 2020

The Bear Fire is part of the North Complex, which has grown to 58,404 acres since first sparking on August 17. Crews have the fire 37% contained, which is a drop in containment from yesterday.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This followed two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.