Richland District 1 boardmember won't seek re-election

King put out a statement Monday that she would not seeking another term for Seat 3 on the Richland One Board of Commissioners and would retire at the end of her term. King was first elected to the position in 2012.

"A decade of service to the children and families of District One has given me an incredible sense of fulfillment," she said in the statement. "It is with very mixed emotions that I have decided to not offer for re-election. I am proud of the exemplary status of the two high schools represented by Seat 3 - Dreher and A.C. Flora. I have, however, worked to advance all of District One schools. While I will miss serving on the Board of Commissioners, I look forward to the next chapter, and I will continue to be present for the community of Richland One. My heart will always be with the importance of high standards for public education for the community we serve as well as the assurance of successful futures for our students."