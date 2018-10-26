Beaufort, SC (WLTX) One person in Beaufort county may have been exposed to rabies.

On October 23 a person was bitten by a raccoon near the Old Point area of downtown Beaufort.

The raccoon was sent to Department of Health Environmental Affairs (DHEC) the next day and was confirmed to have rabies.

"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention and Enforcement Division. "To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator."

It is also important to keep pets up to date on rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to stay protected from the fatal disease.

