Overhaul and update efforts underway at Gibson Pond Park

The park's new picnic shelter is set to be completed in a month or so.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — If you've driven past the Gibson Pond Park in Lexington you will notice some changes.

"A lot of the things including plants, some of the picnic shelters were washed out when the flood happened so it was just an overall overhaul of the park to make improvements and make it more beautiful than it was before," said Laurin Barnes, communications manager for the town of Lexington.

These added features include new trees, bushes, a new picnic shelter, fishing dock and a boat ramp.

"This park has just a rich history in the Lexington community. It dates back years and years and so finally having this park open again is exciting for the entire community and it's a great way just to spend a day outside," Barnes said.

After being closed for construction in 2020, the park reopened to the public about six months ago.

Residents said they are thrilled this lovely spring weather is making the rounds again so they can be outside.

"This is a real popular park and daily there's a lot of people here enjoying it," James Farnham, Lexington resident said. "This morning we both had a picnic."