BECT institute aims to inspire next generation of business, transportation leaders at SC State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Institute for Business, Environment, Communications and Transport (BECT) launched at South Carolina State University on Thursday.

The BECT program aims to prepare students for careers in business, environmental science, communications, transportation, and supply chain management.

SC State joins Claflin University and other HBCU'S statewide as part of South Carolina's Institutes of Innovation and Information.

“Each HBCU has a niche, but we just feel that coming to the table collectively and having more specific niches will enable us to ask for more, whether that’s internships, funding for scholarships, lectureships," said executive director of South Carolina Institutes of Innovation and Information Dr. Gwenyth Nelson.

Dr. Nelson says her goal is to house the institute at the Clyburn Transportation Center on campus with the help of funding allocated to the school from Congressman Clyburn.

“There is a need for it because our students don’t get sometimes the same opportunities and recognition that students from other schools do. We want to bring more opportunities to our students so that once they graduate they’ll be prepared for the workplace, more prepared for the workplace," said acting dean of the College of Business Dr. Barbara Adams.

One of these students is senior business management major Jordan Springs. He has aspirations of opening his own landscaping business.

“I’m blessed to be given the opportunity to travel to Trinidad, Tobago. I was one of the first students to benefit from this program," Springs said. "I feel like over there, I was given a different perspective on how business is handled over there or just how lifestyle is and how it’s different."