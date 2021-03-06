Free brewery beer for getting a COVID shot? It's happening in SC

River Rat brewery in Columbia is one of the participating breweries.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's health agency is partnering with breweries across the state to get young people to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Thursday they have what's know as the "Shot and a Chaser" campaign, a partnership with the South Carolina Brewers Guild.

DHEC says right now the 20-24 age group is the least vaccinated group among those eligible. That age range makes up less than one percent of all people vaccinated in the state, according to DHEC.

The campaign hopes to change that by offering a free beer or soda to anyone who gets their shot on-site at one of the participating breweries. DHEC says a trained medical professional will be there to administer the shot. (And yes, they do say that anyone who asks for the beer must be over 21).

The vaccine will primarily be the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine but some will have the two-dose Moderna vaccine as well. In the central Midlands, the one location will be at River Rat Brewery in Columbia from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, June 11. Both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna shots will be there.

“DHEC’s partnership with the South Carolina Brewer’s Guild is the latest example of innovation and outside-the-box thinking that it’s going to take to beat this pandemic,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “Young adults are often busy travelers and incredibly social, so we want to make sure they get their shot to protect themselves and others while visiting restaurants, vacationing, and attending various events. This promotion will go a long way in meeting that goal.”

which is the standard observation period after vaccine administration. No proof of medical insurance will be needed.

“Brewers across South Carolina are committed to healthy communities,” said Brook Bristow, Executive Director of the South Carolina Brewers Guild. “As small, locally-minded businesses, our citizens are our most valuable asset. If they aren’t healthy, then we can’t be either. We’re excited to partner with DHEC to expand vaccine access across the state at many of our member breweries as a part of this program.”

DHEC and S.C. Brewers Guild Upcoming ‘Shot and a Chaser’ Events

Upstate (Janssen and Modern shots available at all locations)

Thursday, June 10: Keowee Brewing in Seneca from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Pendleton Brewing in Pendleton from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Fireforge Crafted Beer in Greenville from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Birds Fly South Ale Project in Greenville from 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 2-6 p.m.

Lowcountry (Janssen only at this time)

Thursday, June 10: Holy City Brewing in Charleston from 3-6 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company in Charleston from 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Tradesman Brewing Company in Charleston from 3-6 p.m.

Thursday, June 17: Palmetto Brewing Company in Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday, June 17: Tideland Brewing in North Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Friday, June 18: Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 23: Victor Hoppenstein’s Brewlab in Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Friday, June 25: Low Tide Brewing on Johns Island from 3-6 p.m.

Friday, June 25: Cooper River Brewing in Charleston from 4-7 p.m.

Midlands (Janssen and Moderna shots available at both locations)

Friday, June 11: River Rat Brewery in Columbia from 3-7 p.m.

Friday, June 18: Lore Brewing in Indian Land from 3-7 p.m.

Pee Dee (Janssen only at this time)