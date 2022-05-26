Beginning farmers conference assisting socially disadvantaged, minority farmers

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A beginning famers conference hosted by South Carolina's 1890 Research and Extension program targets minority, veteran farmers and those who face socioeconomic disadvantages.
“Many farmers who are disadvantaged and also those who are underserved and limited resources, sometimes they cannot get those resources they need to get started in farming," said state program leader of agriculture at SC State Dr. Joshua Idassi.
The program was funded by a $750,000 grant from the USDA.
Farmers learned about food safety and were given hands-on training in technology, business management, livestock, basic crop production, and other resources used to help them maximize profit while farming.