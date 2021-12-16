Being sustainable during the holiday season

Reducing your impact during the holidays can be easier than you think. From how you gift to how you decorate, these changes can go a long way.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — During the holiday season the average waste output across America goes up nearly twenty-five percent. With this measurable increase, there are many ways to reduce and celebrate the holidays in a much more sustainable way.

The first and easiest thing to do is to recycle things when you can. Paper and plastic goods that can be recycled should be but, it is important to note that certain products such as paper towels or cling wrap cannot because they are too difficult to process.

When it comes to your Christmas tree, there is always the debate of real vs. fake. In terms of sustainability, even though a fake tree can be a cheaper and more convenient way to 'deck the halls' its carbon footprint can be much greater.

"Fake trees are made with a lot of synthetic materials and plastics that just can’t be broken down. Typically these fake trees are shipped to us from across the globe so we have to consider the carbon footprint that is associated with the traveling of that product" says Director of Sustainable Midlands, Becca Smith.

She adds that while real trees are living things, the fact that they have been alive for years and year drawing in CO2 along with their ability to be fully recycled is a huge benefit over fake trees.

As for giving gifts, giving somebody an item that could end up being re-gifted or thrown away Becca says it is smarter to gift experience that your friends and family can enjoy such as a trip or special event.