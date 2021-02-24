Belk gets approval for Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan from judge

The move provides the ailing department store chain financial breathing room.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A judge has approved Chapter 11 bankruptcy plans for North Carolina-based department store chain Belk, creating a new infusion of capital and cutting its debt load.

The Charlotte Observer reports the judge approved the plan Wednesday. The move provides the ailing department store chain financial breathing room as it grapples with the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The arrangement will allow Belk to reduce debt by $450 million over the next few years and get $225 million in new financing from Sycamore Partners, the private equity firm that owns Belk.

Normal operations of the stores will continue as the company goes through the bankruptcy process.

Chief Financial Officer William Langley said in a filing accompanying the bankruptcy that the pandemic directly resulted in drastic declines in sales, revenue and liquidity. Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as stores temporarily closed.

However, in December, the company announced they were making a $2.5 million investment in their South Carolina distribution facility in Richland County. Those plans are still on track.