Belk files for bankruptcy but stores will stay open

The southern retail giant has struggled with debt and COVID-19 effects to its business.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina-based department store chain Belk says it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, although the company plans to stay to open throughout the process.

Sycamore Partners, the private equity firm that owns Belk, announced Tuesday their plans for a financial restructuring of the clothing store chain.

Belk will continue with “normal operations” while the situation works itself out through the legal process. Sycamore Partners says it expects to emerge from bankruptcy by the end of February.

The arrangement will allow Belk to reduce debt by $450 million over the next few years and get $225 million in new financing from Sycamore.

In a statement, Belk admitted the ongoing pandemic has created financial difficulties which they hope this deal will offset. Over the summer, the company had to layoff employees, mainly at their corporate headquarters in Charlotte.

"As the ongoing effects of the pandemic have continued, we've been assessing potential options to protect our future," said Belk CEO Lisa Harper in a statement. "We're confident that this agreement puts us on the right long-term path toward significantly reducing our debt and providing us with greater financial flexibility to meet our obligations and to continue investing in our business, including further enhancements and additions to Belk's omnichannel capabilities."

However just last month, the company announced they were making a $2.5 million investment in their South Carolina distribution facility in Richland County.