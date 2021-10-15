Belk looking to hire 5,000 during hiring event on Saturday

Belk is looking to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty and operational positions.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The holiday shopping season is right around the corner, and Belk is hosting a hiring event this Saturday, October 16 at Columbia-area Belk locations.

The retailer is looking to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty and operational positions.

Newly hired associates will receive competitive pay, flexible scheduling options, more than 10 employee double discount days during the holiday season and a 20% associate discount on all Belk purchases starting on day one, according to store officials.

Interested candidates should be prepared for on-site interviews, as Belk will be extending offers to qualified candidates on the spot. Previous retail experience is preferred but not required.

The hiring event will take place from 11 am to 3 pm on Saturday, October 16 at all Columbia-area Belk locations.

Call your local Belk store to schedule an appointment or walk in at any time during the event hours.

For more information about open positions in the Columbia area, text JOBS to belk4u (235-548) or go to www.belkcareers.com.