CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Belk said it will reopen stores in South Carolina at the start of next month following Gov. Henry McMaster's decision to allow retail stores to reopen.

A company spokesperson said they will open all stores in the state on May 1. They will also reopen stores in Arkansas on that same date.

Belk closed their stores last month as part of the effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. But in an executive order on April 20, Gov. McMaster said retail stores could reopen right away, as long as they had social distancing protocols and limited the amount of people who could come into the store.

RELATED: 'Don't want to spike again': Locals respond to reopening of SC beaches, retail stores

RELATED: SC governor reopens beaches, retail stores across the state

The company said it will have reduced hours, only opening from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily. They will also be limiting the number of customers in the store.

They also reminded customers of their curbside pickup option.

"We will re-open stores by area based on local and state protocol and will continue to adhere to the guidance of the CDC and local health authorities," Belk said. "We anticipate additional store openings in more states the first week in May.:

For a complete list of open stores, store hours, and Curbside Pickup locations, please visit belk.com for more information.