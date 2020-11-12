Belk to invest $2.5 million in Richland County

According to the release, the department store plans to upgrade their facility in Blythewood while maintaining employment level.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Belk is set to invest $2.5 million into its distribution center in Richland County over the next five years.

According to the release, the department store plans to upgrade their facility in Blythewood while maintaining employment level. The center currently employs between 78 and 103 people, depending on the season. The facility opened in 2000.

“Belk’s distribution center has been a fantastic employer, and County Council is pleased to assist the company as it expands its operations,” said Paul Livingston, Richland County Council Chair. “It is always satisfying to see a business thrive and choose to grow in this community.”

When the center opened, the original agreement between the county and Belk stated that the company committed to investing $9.2 million and creating 125 jobs by December 2005. This proposal was exceeded, according to the release, with Belk investing more than $13 million and creating 129 jobs at the distribution facility during that time. Council voted to extend the agreement for 10 more years.

With the announcement of Belk’s newest investment, Council has approved an additional fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement that will last 20 years.