8, 9, 10 year-olds vandalized Columbia church, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police say three children are responsible for the vandalism at a Columbia church late last year and early this year.

Bell Memorial Baptist Church on Farrow Road was vandalized at the end of December and then again in early January.

The day after Christmas, for example, a church worker found shattered glass, BB pellets in walls, and items tipped over.

Columbia Police now say the people responsible are ages 8, 9 and 10.

Authorities say the children will not be arrested. Instead, they've been recommended to participate in Bell Memorial Church's clean up event which is scheduled in the weeks ahead.