16-year-old Lexington girl missing since July

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old who hasn't been seen by her family since July.

Officers say they're trying to find 16-year-old Bella Pierce.

Family members tell deputies they last saw her July 20 when she left her West Columbia home about midnight.

Officers say she has some family in Blythewood.

Bella, whose full name is Evelyn Isabella Pierce, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.