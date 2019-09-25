COLUMBIA, S.C. — Midlands Technical College has reopened the Wade Martin Building and the Learning Resource Buildings on their Beltline Campus on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Midlands Technical College, there was a threat that caused these evacuations. SLED, Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Columbia Police Department were on the scene investigating.

Students received an alert just after 11 a.m. that read "MTC Alert: Please immediately evacuate the Wade Martin Building on the Beltline Campus. Take your belongings." Classes in that building were canceled until further notice.

As of 2 p.m. on Wednesday,the buildings are open and classes in the Wade Martin Building and the Learning Resource Buildings will meet as scheduled.