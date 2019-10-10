COLUMBIA, S.C. — WLTX noticed many neighbors in the Rosewood area were posting their concern to social media about the removal of benches in the Vista area near the intersection of Lady and Lincoln streets.

WLTX asked the City of Columbia Police Department about the benches.

They said two benches from the Vista area were relocated one block away to the covered shelter area at the police headquarters. Police officers said the benches were being used as beds for extended periods of time and said there were also a staging point for aggressive begging.

City Councilman Howard Duvall said there is hopefully a solution.

"I hope we can reach a compromise and maybe go back to a seat like those used by the comet that are sectionalized, so they are not conducive to sleeping on but they are very substantial for sitting on it," Duvall said.

Columbia police also said here are six additional benches within a block of their headquarters people can utilize.