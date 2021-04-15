Benedict College band tapped for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Benedict College Marching Tiger Band will be one of nine marching performing in the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Macy’s Parade staff and school officials surprised members of the marching band with the news that they were selected out of hundreds of nationwide applicants to be one of nine marching bands selected to perform in the 96th edition of the annual holiday tradition in 2022.

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has captivated audiences and become synonymous with the start of the holiday season since the first march in November 1924.