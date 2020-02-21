COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 20 on Wednesday was a professor at Benedict College, according to the college.

Paul Korktuse Vowotor, 64, from Columbia, was involved in a fatal collision with a tractor trailer that caught on fire.

According to a statement the school released, Mr. Paul Vowotor had been an instructor in the Tyrone Burroughs School of Business and Entrepreneurship for over 18 years. He taught Business Administration, Management, and Marketing.

Grief counselors are available to members of the Benedict College community.

The statement ends, "Please join the Benedict College family in praying for our fallen Tiger, Mr. Paul Vowotor and his family."

The incident happened on I-20 west near the 72.5 mile marker and had the roadways blocked.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2002 Toyota sedan was merging onto I-20 westbound at exit 72 lost control, spun into a guard rail, and then ended up under a tractor trailer, where the vehicle and the back of the trailer caught fire.

The tractor trailer involved was carrying small, recyclable plastic pellets that spilled onto the road after the crash. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.