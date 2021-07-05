Benedict College student, football player dies in accident on I-77

The school said he was a sophomore transfer student majoring in sports management.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Benedict College football player has died in a crash on Interstate 77, the school confirmed.

The college issued a statement Sunday saying that Marlon Black died early Sunday morning, adding that the Benedict College family was "heartbroken."

In the statement, the school said Black was a defensive tackle for the Tigers football team and wore jersey number 55. He was a sophomore transfer student from Tennessee State University and played in a scrimmage game against North Greenville.

