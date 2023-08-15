Benedict College Women's Business Center receives $2 million grant

The Women's Business Center is getting $2 million in federal funding to help empower entrepreneurs from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rana Peri is an entrepreneur. She runs a life coaching business.

“I built a community, initially, for divorced women,” Peri said. “And then I realized that we need to achieve things; a lot of divorced women wanted to achieve goals.”

Peri is one of many entrepreneurs that use a resource of Benedict College to navigate the business world. She said her business has grown 30% in the past three months because of it.

“Gamechanger,” Peri said.

The Women’s Business Center is located off-campus inside the business development center across from Benedict’s stadium.

It’s the only statewide women’s business center at a historically Black college or university (HBCU), according to Benedict College. The center offers mentorship, networking, technical assistance, acceleration programming, and one-on-one business consultations for entrepreneurs.

“Our overarching mission is to help empower and support minority and women-led businesses, and we do that through the provision of training, guidance and resources, both with the center and with external partners," Shauna Cooper, the center's executive director, said.

Soon, the center will expand its operations through a $2 million federal grant from the Minority Business Development Agency's Capital Readiness Program.

“With the $2 million grant, what we're going to do is to enhance opportunities for access - for access to net worth, access to capital, and access to programming,” Cooper said. “So we have several accelerator programs, in addition to networking opportunities … One of the key accelerator programs, we have a retail-based one, and with that accelerator program, we're going to connect it to the school's retails store.”

Officials said the money will be used to empower entrepreneurs from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds in South Carolina.