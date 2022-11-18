Benedict College's marching band heads to NYC for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

In a year of firsts, the Benedict College Tigers are preparing for the school's first appearance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A once in a lifetime opportunity to perform for the country has students at Benedict College excited.

On Saturday, Benedict's Band of Distinction marching band will pack up busses and begin their trip up I-95 to New York City. They will be performing in the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. According to Band Director H. Wade Johnson, it was a year-long process involving an application and lots of practicing.

Johnson says the group plans to be in New York by Sunday and begin a week filled with multiple performances, including one in Central Park, and others in front of notable guests.

"We will be in the Harlem area, I think we will be performing, the mayor is supposed to be there, I think they're sending somebody from the Governor's Office," Johnson said. "Some of our students have never been to New York. What is so wonderful and what is so blessed is the fact that we will be staying right downtown on Times Square."

TeeTee Brewer is a senior band member, she says they've been practicing together for hours each day and during their personal time.

"We're barely sleeping, that's all we're talking about in group chats. when we see each other, 'y'all ready for Macy's?' We're excited."

Oscar Wyatt is a senior at Benedict, he says he normally doesn't tune in for the annual parade but won't miss this chance to support his band.

"I feel that will bring a lot of attention to our smaller HBCU and as we've been growing and building, we've been trying to get Benedict out there more ."

As the exciting mounts, and she travels hundreds of miles away, Brewer says she'll be feeling the support from her classmates down in South Carolina.