Bentley Pontoons set to expand operations in Lexington County

The company will be located at 1650 Two Notch Road in Lexington.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Bentley Pontoons announced that it will be expanding its company operations in Lexington County.

The new expansion comes with a $5.9 million investment which will be used to create 50 new jobs in the area.

Bentley Pontoons is headquartered in Lexington at 1650 Two Notch Road. The company creates high-quality and affordable boats along with furniture, canvas work, tubes, and fence railings.

The President of Bentley Pontoons, Ryan Marcott shared how the company is thrilled about the new expansion in South Carolina, thanking the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the Lexington County Department of Economic Development.

“South Carolina’s boating industry has a massive economic impact on our state, and with Bentley Pontoons’ announcement – and others like it – that impact will only continue to grow," Governor Henry McMaster said in a release. "We are proud to have a homegrown company like Bentley Pontoons on our team and look forward to their success for many more years to come.”

