Missing South Carolina man left worrying messages on social media, deputies say

Berry Aultman was last seen early Monday morning.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are searching for a missing man who they say may be at risk to himself.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 33-year-old Berry Aultman was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Officers were notified around noon that he was no longer at his home.

“We’re concerned in this case due to the fact this gentleman left cryptic messages for family members implying he may do harm to his own self,” the sheriff said. “We’d like to find him as quickly as possible to ensure he’s OK.”

Deputies also say he left social media messages which caused concern for his family.

Berry is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He may be driving a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and could be going to Cherokee, North Carolina, a place officers say he's known to frequent.