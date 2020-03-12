BBB names local Columbia large business of the year

Extraordinary Headhunters was named the Better Business Bureau's large company of the year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serves as an 'ethical marketplace where buyers and sellers trust each other.'

We often use them as a source to combat scams or recommend a business. That's why when they give out an accreditation, we know it's a business you can trust.

Kiara and Julius Streater, the power couple behind Extraordinary Headhunters, a staffing company right here in Columbia, are the latest recipients of the Better Business Bureau’s large business of the year award.

“It’s a dream come true especially to receive an award just for wanting to help people, wanting to change lives and be a resource," Kiara says.

BBB Serving Central SC & Charleston announces 2020 BBB Business of the Year Torch Award winners! The Torch Awards are open to all for-profit businesses located within the Midlands and Lowcountry regions. A panel of judges from SCORE evaluated all nominations according to their commitment to the community, ethical business practices, and leadership practices to unify the organization. The Charity Challenge is open to all charities located within the Midlands and Lowcountry regions.

Throughout 2020, the just over 2-year-old company was able to get over 200 people into jobs and donate over $50,000 to those affected by the pandemic.

“It’s been a very difficult year for so many people, and I just feel so grateful to my husband and our team that we have been consistent – 24-hours-a-day – working trying to find opportunities," Kiara said. "I’m just grateful that we’re able to stay positive and stay encouraged and kind of lean on each other.”

The BBB, along with its judges from the South Carolina Office of Retired Executives (SCORE), does thorough research when naming the recipients of their torch awards each year.

“This is not an award that you buy," says Chris Hadley, President/CEO of the BBB. "This is not an award where you buy a full-page ad in a newspaper and you get an award. And all these awards are merit-based and these are fantastic people.”

“This is a dream come true and I’m so grateful and thankful for this opportunity and we’re going to continue to make you guys proud and do a lot more great things for the community so thank you, guys," says Kiara.