BBB names local Columbia large business of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serves as an 'ethical marketplace where buyers and sellers trust each other.'
We often use them as a source to combat scams or recommend a business. That's why when they give out an accreditation, we know it's a business you can trust.
Kiara and Julius Streater, the power couple behind Extraordinary Headhunters, a staffing company right here in Columbia, are the latest recipients of the Better Business Bureau’s large business of the year award.
“It’s a dream come true especially to receive an award just for wanting to help people, wanting to change lives and be a resource," Kiara says.
Throughout 2020, the just over 2-year-old company was able to get over 200 people into jobs and donate over $50,000 to those affected by the pandemic.
“It’s been a very difficult year for so many people, and I just feel so grateful to my husband and our team that we have been consistent – 24-hours-a-day – working trying to find opportunities," Kiara said. "I’m just grateful that we’re able to stay positive and stay encouraged and kind of lean on each other.”
The BBB, along with its judges from the South Carolina Office of Retired Executives (SCORE), does thorough research when naming the recipients of their torch awards each year.
“This is not an award that you buy," says Chris Hadley, President/CEO of the BBB. "This is not an award where you buy a full-page ad in a newspaper and you get an award. And all these awards are merit-based and these are fantastic people.”
“This is a dream come true and I’m so grateful and thankful for this opportunity and we’re going to continue to make you guys proud and do a lot more great things for the community so thank you, guys," says Kiara.
For a list of winners, visit this link.