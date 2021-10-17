Betty Lynn, best known for role in Andy Griffith Show dies at 95

Betty Lynn appeared in 26 episodes of the Andy Griffith Show with 25 appearances before the departure of Don Knotts, according to CBS affiliate WYMT.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Betty Lynn, actress best known for her role as Thelma Lou on the Andy Griffith Show died Saturday at the age of 95, according to CBS affiliate WYMT and per the Andy Griffith Museum website.

According to the station, Betty Lynn appeared in 26 episodes of the Andy Griffith Show with 25 appearances before the departure of Don Knotts, who played Barney Fife, led to her character departing the show as well and made one final guest appearance in the sixth season alongside Knotts.

Elizabeth Ann Theresa Lynn was born in Kansas City, Missouri on August 29, 1926, according to the CBS affiliate.

The station reported she was part of a United Service Organization (USO) tour which took her through the China Burma India Theater during World War Two where, at one point, she met recently freed prisoners of war at a hospital in Rangoon at the age of 18.

According to WYMT, Lynn stayed active at Andy Griffith reunions and festivals, even virtually greeting fans who visited the Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy.

A private burial service is planned in Culver City, Calif. A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

