ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Police in an Orangeburg County town are searching for a missing woman with dementia.

Holly Hill officers say they're looking for 73-year-old Betty Wolfe. She was last seen Tuesday night, when they say she left without warning.

She's driving a white 2014 Ford Escape with South Carolina tag 3246LG. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Officers say anyone who sees her should call 9-1-1.

Betty Wolfe

Holly Hill Police Dept.

