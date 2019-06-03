LEXINGTON COUNTY, South Carolina — Crews are on the scene of a possible gas leak in Lexington where a grocery store has been evacuated.

Officials say there may be a Freon leak at a Bi-Lo store in Lexington. Freon is a cooling agent used in most air conditioning systems.

The store has since been evacuated, and all occupants are asked to keep a safe distance.A hazmat team has also started the process of ventilating the store.

No injuries have been reported, and officials say all roads around the store remain open at this time.