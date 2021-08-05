x
Bicyclist dead after collision with box truck in Lancaster County

The cyclist was transported to MUSC-Lancaster where she died of her injuries.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bicyclist is dead after a car accident in Kershaw on Thursday. 

According to Lancaster County chief deputy coroner Jennifer Collins, the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the intersection of Hwy 157 and Kirkland Avenue in Kershaw to a collision between a box truck and a bicyclist. 

The cyclist, identified as 39-Rozann Lamoree of Kershaw, was transported to MUSC-Lancaster where she succumbed to her injuries. 

The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lancaster County Coroner's office. 

 