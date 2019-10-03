RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Richland County Saturday night.

The incident happened around 10:39 p.m. Saturday on Lower Richland Boulevard, according to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol.

Both the cyclist and the 46-year-old driver of a 4-door Subaru were traveling south on Lower Richland Boulevard when the driver struck the cyclist.

The cyclist was killed. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, Jones said.

The accident remains under investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol.