LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by an SUV in Lexington County on Sunday.

The accident happened around 12:35 p.m. Sunday on Fish Hatchery Road near Suzanne Court, about a mile south of Gaston, according to Lance Cpl Tyler Tidwell with trhe S.C. Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Fish Hatchery Road and the bicyclist was traveling south on the northbound side of Fish Hatchery Road in the grass when the accident happened.

Troopers say the Equinox traveled left of the center of the road and continued to run off the left side of the road, striking the bicyclist and then striking three fences.

The driver of the Equinox, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not injured, according to troopers.

S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.