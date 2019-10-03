RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Richland County Saturday night.

Marcus Anderson, 30, of Columbia, died from blunt force injuries to the head and neck, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

Officials say the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6700 block of Lower Richland Boulevard. Both Anderson and the 46-year-old driver of a 4-door Subaru were traveling south on Lower Richland Boulevard when the driver struck Anderson.

Anderson was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS to Prisma Health Richland Hospital, where he died shortly after arriving in the ER, Watts said.

The cyclist was killed. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, Jones said.

The accident remains under investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol and the Richland County Coroner's Office.