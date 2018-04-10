Sumter County, SC (WLTX) — A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a tractor trailer in Sumter County on Wednesday night.

Corporal Sonny Collins with S.C. Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on S.C. Highway 15 near Dubose Siding Road in Sumter County.

Collins says both the driver and bicyclist were traveling south on S.C. Highway 15 when the truck struck the bicycle. The truck driver was not injured according to Collins.

The bicyclist, identified as 39-year-old Seth Vaughn, died at the scene, according to the Sumter County Coroner's Office.

No charges have been filed, but the incident remains under investigation by S.C. Highway Patrol.

