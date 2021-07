Jamie Harpootlian is the wife of Richland County senator Dick Harpootlian, a longtime friend and ally of the president.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Biden has nominated Columbia attorney Jamie Harpootlian to become the next United States ambassador to Slovenia.

She is the wife of Richland County senator Dick Harpootlian, a longtime friend and ally of the president.

In making the announcement, the White House said Jamie Harpootlian is an accomplished attorney.