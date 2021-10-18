Big changes could be on the horizon for Farrow Road

A request seeks to rezone two parcels, totaling 121 acres from heavy industrial to residential single-family medium density.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Richland County Council met with developers and members of the public on October 18 to discuss what could lead to big changes on Farrow Road near Blythewood.

Richland County Councilman Derrek Pugh, who represents District Two, held the meeting, inviting planning staff to inform residents about a rezoning request for the property located on Farrow Road in Blythewood.

According to Pugh, the request seeks to rezone two parcels totaling 121 acres, from heavy industrial to residential single-family medium density. In short, that could mean new homes.

"We all know there is a housing shortage," said Pugh. "This residential community will give us more rooftops, which in turn will drive the opportunity for economic growth in our community."

The question is what it will look like, as no plans have been officially drawn up yet.

Richland County Councilwoman Gretchen Barron was also in attendance, saying. "We could vote to rezone this parcel of land and it's going to be residential and we have no idea as to what it will look like."

Brookhaven Homeowners Association member Sylvia Beall says her biggest concern is traffic. "The biggest issue is the traffic and the education, cause the school systems in our area are at capacity," she said.

She went on to say, "If we build 10, 50, 100 homes, what's going to happen to the traffic pattern, and our students going to school? Will our system be able to handle those numbers?"

She says she's not opposed to new developments, but wants acreage between lots. "I just think if they spread out a little bit and give one or two acres perhaps that may be a solution."