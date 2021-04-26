The Big Mo Drive-In Theatre prepares for 2021 season

The Monetta Drive-In Theatre, better known as "The Big Mo," plans to open in the middle of May.

MONETTA, S.C. — The Monetta Drive-In Theatre, better known as "The Big Mo," is getting ready to open its gates for the 2021 season.

Lisa Boaz is one of the co-owners of the drive-in theatre in Monetta. April 26th, 2021 marks the 70th anniversary of opening night for the well-known entertainment venue.

"Everything is good. We have a projector technician coming in next week to make sure that the projectors are all good to go," said Boaz. "We hope to open in the middle of May."

The drive-in theatre is hoping more movies will not be pushing their premiere dates back. In case it does happen, The Big Mo plans to replace the new movies with some oldies. The owners will be looking back over its 70-year history to find the movies that were most popular in its time.

"At the very beginning of the season, we are going to require masks at concessions and restroom lines. The main field concession stand will probably be closed for customers to come inside when we first open," explained Boaz. "We do a little of the same setup we did last summer when we were open a few nights where we'll serve the customers outside of the concession stand."

To help with social distancing, they'll continue with limited capacity this year.

"It'll be good for us to be able to provide that service to the community again. We've missed it. We know our customers have missed it. It's just a nice community feel here at the drive-in," said Boaz. "You can make new friends in line and you can have a little birthday parties and tailgate parties before the movie starts and everybody's playing ball and stuff. I think that's a valuable asset to the community."

People are encouraged to check The Big Mo's Facebook page or website to keep up to date for the official first day of the season and what movies they will be showing. Tickets for the movies must be purchased at the gate, not online.