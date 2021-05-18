Columbia celebrates 'Bike to Work Week'

May 17th - May 23rd is 'Bike to Work Week.'

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is encouraging residents to choose a fun way to get to work by cycling there. It's part of 'Bike to Work Week.'

"The incredible thing about biking is so much more personal," said Columbia resident Regan Freeman.

The comprehensive planner for planning development, Leigh DeForth, says this week's celebration will be virtual due to the pandemic.

"In the past, there were routes folks would take from different neighbors and ride in numbers," said DeForth. "They would meet at the State House, then ride down Main Street."

The City of Columbia has been designated as a bronze-level bicycle-friendly community by the League of American Bicyclists since 2008. With the pandemic, bike shops say business has been booming.

"This year, we saw a huge number of bikes sold," Owner of Outspokin Bicycles Brian Curran said. "Most of those for people who wanted to recreate. I think we will find people who bought bikes to have fun will be intrigued to riding to work."

Cyclists like Regan freeman say this week for him will be amount milestones.

"When I started really getting into this about a year ago, it was such a big deal to do 5 miles, eventually up to 50 miles," Freeman said. "There's something really freeing about finding a place you want to get to instead of getting your car to get there."