'Jeez, finish this road already' reads one billboard along Hardscrabble Road

Businesses and commuters have been growing frustrated with the seemingly never-ending construction.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2017, Hardscrabble Road has been under construction.

For many commuters, frustration has hit an all-time high, and people want to know what's taking so long.

“It's just gotten progressively worse,” says the owner and operator of Sonic, Jamie Raub.

His store sits on Hardscrabble and he says the nuisance of a project has him avoiding the area, and he’s confused why this project seems to be taking longer than others.

“I think we we’re told 24-36 months, quick and painful when it happens and we’d see it to completion like we’ve seen so many other roads in the area where they start the project move along and then it's complete and everything better at the end of it," said Raub.

He decided to showcase his feelings and the feeling of many others about this project on the billboard outside of the store reading, "Jeez, finish this road already".

It's a message many on social media and Denise Evans at Crew Cuts agrees with.

“I think it’s hilarious, I hope they pay attention to that I know they are trying their best but it’s been too many years, too many years, hopefully, we’re getting close to an end date," says Evans.

We reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) for more on the completion date of the project back in January. They informed us it would wrap in Februrary of 2024.

We followed up with SCDOT today they responded by saying, “Work is ongoing and we still expect the project to be completed in early 2024."

While it seems those on Hardscrabble Road have several months of construction left, Raub hopes his sign helps bring a little levity to the situation to help get the community through the project.

“I don’t expect the road to get completed any faster but I'm hoping people driving down this road will get a chuckle out of it,” Raub adds.