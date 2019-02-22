KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A man in Kershaw County didn't "just say no to certain mushrooms," deputies say he grew them.

Justin Kyle Davidson, 25, was arrested on weapons charge earlier this week.

During their search, investigators found a large collection of unidentified mushrooms growing on his property. These mushrooms were later identified as psilocybin mushrooms — a hallucinogenic with similar mind-altering effects to LSD, Mescaline and DMT.

Davidson already bonded out on the weapons charge before his mushrooms could be tested. However, he was arrested for a second time Friday and charged with manufacturing/cultivating and possession with intent to distribute psilocybin mushrooms.

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office