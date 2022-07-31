West Nile virus found in Columbia, spraying this weekend

The city will be spraying for mosquitos this weekend July 30 and 31- all beekeepers also should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A dead bird in the city of Columbia has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Because of this, the city will be spraying for adult mosquitoes this weekend- 7/30/22 and will conclude on 7/31/22.

Spraying is usually conducted between midnight and dawn; however, it is possible for spraying to be conducted earlier depending on conditions.

Residents allergic to the products permethrin or tau-fluvalinate are asked to notify Vector Control staff by calling the City of Columbia Code Enforcement at 803-545-4229.

All beekeepers also should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.

Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes: