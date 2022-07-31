x
West Nile virus found in Columbia, spraying this weekend

The city will be spraying for mosquitos this weekend July 30 and 31- all beekeepers also should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A dead bird in the city of Columbia has tested positive for the West Nile virus

Because of this, the city will be spraying for adult mosquitoes this weekend- 7/30/22 and will conclude on 7/31/22. 

Spraying is usually conducted between midnight and dawn; however, it is possible for spraying to be conducted earlier depending on conditions.

 Residents allergic to the products permethrin or tau-fluvalinate are asked to notify Vector Control staff by calling the City of Columbia Code Enforcement at 803-545-4229.

 All beekeepers also should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.

Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes:

  • Use, according to the label instructions, EPA registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus
  • Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds
  • Empty and turn over outdoor containers holding water
  • Eliminate overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubbery
  • Pack tree holes with sand
  • Clean clogged roof gutters
  • Keep boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)
  • Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows
  • Properly maintain swimming pools
  • Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and plant containers at least once a week
  • Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible.

