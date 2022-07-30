West Nile virus found in Columbia, city to spray for mosquitoes

The city will be spraying for mosquitoes in a targeted area this weekend, July 30 and 31.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A dead bird in the City of Columbia has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

Because of this, the city will be spraying for adult mosquitoes this weekend, July 30 through July 31.

City officials say spraying is usually conducted between midnight and dawn; however, it is possible for spraying to be conducted earlier depending on conditions.

Residents allergic to the products permethrin or tau-fluvalinate are asked to notify Vector Control staff by calling the City of Columbia Code Enforcement at 803-545-4229.

All beekeepers also should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.

Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes: