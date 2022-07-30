West Nile virus found in Columbia, city to spray for mosquitoes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A dead bird in the City of Columbia has tested positive for the West Nile virus.
Because of this, the city will be spraying for adult mosquitoes this weekend, July 30 through July 31.
City officials say spraying is usually conducted between midnight and dawn; however, it is possible for spraying to be conducted earlier depending on conditions.
Residents allergic to the products permethrin or tau-fluvalinate are asked to notify Vector Control staff by calling the City of Columbia Code Enforcement at 803-545-4229.
All beekeepers also should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.
Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes:
- Use, according to the label instructions, EPA registered insect repellents that contain DEET, Picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus
- Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds
- Empty and turn over outdoor containers holding water
- Eliminate overgrown grass, weeds, and shrubbery
- Pack tree holes with sand
- Clean clogged roof gutters
- Keep boats overturned, drained or covered (covers should not collect water)
- Stock ornamental ponds and water gardens with top-feeding minnows
- Properly maintain swimming pools
- Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and plant containers at least once a week
- Make sure there are screens on rain barrels and use the water as soon as possible.
